easyJet (LON:EZJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $338.20

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 338.20 ($4.09) and last traded at GBX 340.58 ($4.12), with a volume of 1382887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353.70 ($4.27).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.76) price target on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) price target on easyJet in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 632.86 ($7.65).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 378.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 456.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About easyJet

In other easyJet news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,949.03 ($12,021.54). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,717 shares of company stock worth $1,025,021.

(Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.