eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 780,449 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 106,825 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of eBay worth $44,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in eBay by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.74. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

