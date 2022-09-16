eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 117,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in eBay were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 62.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 101.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

