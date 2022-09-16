Eden 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $86.00 (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Eden coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Eden has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $315,610.10 and approximately $86.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Eden

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

