Edgecoin Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Edgecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC on major exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $212.13 million and $1.78 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edgecoin Coin Profile

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,136,567 coins. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edge_pay. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinpay.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

