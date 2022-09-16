Edgeware (EDG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $309,677.00

Edgeware (EDG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and $309,677.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re.

Edgeware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

