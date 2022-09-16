Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,253 shares of company stock worth $6,550,960. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $94.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

