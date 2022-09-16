Efinity Token 1-Day Volume Tops $2.39 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $20.94 million and $2.39 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efinity Token Profile

EFI is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

Efinity Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

