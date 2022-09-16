Einsteinium Price Down 6.6% This Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $1,669.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00025186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00283392 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001097 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002504 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00025890 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,843,843 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

