El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

El Pollo Loco Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $337.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.27.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About El Pollo Loco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 364,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

