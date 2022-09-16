El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
El Pollo Loco Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $337.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.27.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.