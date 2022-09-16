Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (ELAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on November 1st

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Price Performance

Shares of ELAT opened at $25.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $52.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health Incorporat

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,121,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health Incorporat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

