Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $173,469.45 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $173,469.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elastic Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE ESTC opened at $84.13 on Friday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 79.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elastic Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.85.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

