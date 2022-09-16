Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $1.51

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00007667 BTC on exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $30.81 million and approximately $125,825.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elastos has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 212.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,714.38 or 0.39063468 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 588.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00103043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00838027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

