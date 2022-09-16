Electroneum Market Capitalization Tops $54.33 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $54.33 million and $83,496.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00020712 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001639 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,928,557,325 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

