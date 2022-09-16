Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. MKM Partners cut shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 2.0 %

EA stock opened at $124.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.48. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,172 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

