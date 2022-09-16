Elk Finance Trading 8.2% Lower This Week (ELK)

Elk Finance (ELK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Elk Finance has a market cap of $424,764.74 and approximately $57,187.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elk Finance has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Elk Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elk Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 309.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,588.31 or 0.78311023 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 590.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00102418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831914 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Elk Finance Coin Profile

Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance.

Elk Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elk Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elk Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elk Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elk Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elk Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.