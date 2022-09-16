ELONGATE (ELONGATE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $43,041.00

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One ELONGATE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELONGATE has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $43,041.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELONGATE has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 306% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,391.89 or 0.77362760 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 597.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102373 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00832472 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About ELONGATE
ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ELONGATE is https://reddit.com/r/Elongatetoken.
Buying and Selling ELONGATE
Receive News & Updates for ELONGATE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELONGATE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.