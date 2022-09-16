ELTCOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $20,889.49 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One ELTCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $20,889.49 and $7,363.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELTCOIN has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,717.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00058123 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012731 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005473 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00065007 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00077343 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

ELTCOIN Coin Profile

ELTCOIN (CRYPTO:ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech.

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

