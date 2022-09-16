ELYSIA (EL) Reaches One Day Volume of $342,346.00

ELYSIA (EL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $342,346.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,817.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00057456 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005475 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064986 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00077122 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096.

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

