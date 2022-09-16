Elysian Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $265,418.00 (ELS)

Elysian (ELS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Elysian has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $265,418.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,817.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00057456 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005475 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064986 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00077122 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Elysian

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

