Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0175

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $872,719.53 and approximately $7,802.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,835,266 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising.Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity.Coin added by @”

