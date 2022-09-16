Energi (NRG) Price Down 31.1% Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $196,282.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00091125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00079305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00021277 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00030959 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007789 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 56,343,356 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.