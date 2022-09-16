Energo (TSL) Price Hits $0.0002

Energo (TSL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Energo coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a market cap of $124,924.92 and approximately $21,936.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 164.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,560.56 or 0.33369401 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 572.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00103102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00841957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Energo’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency.Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

