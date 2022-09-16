Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CEO Harrold J. Rust Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,614,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Enovix Trading Up 2.9 %

ENVX opened at $24.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $39.48.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 8.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

