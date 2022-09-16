Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CEO Harrold J. Rust Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,614,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Enovix Trading Up 2.9 %
ENVX opened at $24.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $39.48.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 8.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
Enovix Company Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enovix (ENVX)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.