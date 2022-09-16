Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,156,000 after acquiring an additional 711,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $115.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.