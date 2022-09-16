Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $392.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.91. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $9.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 43.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

