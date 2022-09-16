Enzyme Hits Market Cap of $45.84 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.48 or 0.00112620 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Enzyme has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $45.84 million and $1.86 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 326.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13,483.12 or 0.67533958 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 590.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00829669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 coins and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enzyme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

