EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,209 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $2,135,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $262,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $122.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.41 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.58.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

