EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

EOG Resources Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $122.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.