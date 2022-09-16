EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $156.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $152.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.58.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $122.56 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.