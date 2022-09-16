EOS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $340.53 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $340.53 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00007168 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,785,948 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

