eosDAC (EOSDAC) Achieves Market Cap of $240,864.59

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One eosDAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. eosDAC has a total market cap of $240,864.59 and approximately $20,522.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,469.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00058675 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012894 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005512 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00065081 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00079378 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

eosDAC Coin Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac.

eosDAC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium | Steemit “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

