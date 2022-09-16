EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,925,000. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $44.60.

