EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.97.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.061 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

