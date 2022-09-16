EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 0.7 %

BX stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.82. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.