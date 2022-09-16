EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $116.42 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $115.98 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

