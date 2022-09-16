EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $413.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.