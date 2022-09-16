EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 316.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 827.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 155,030 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 116.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 118.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 26,951 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77.

