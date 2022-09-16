EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 710.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 33,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average is $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.00. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.93.

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.