EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 639,685 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,685 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,608,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 154,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 35,279 shares during the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55.

