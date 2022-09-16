Epic Cash (EPIC) Achieves Market Cap of $7.40 Million

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Epic Cash has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and approximately $58,874.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 162.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,513.62 or 0.22939696 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 586% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00104206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00841686 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash launched on September 9th, 2019. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,951,000 coins. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Epic Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a novel software implementation of the original Bitcoin Standard, updated to the most recent technologies. Epic Cash is Howey compliant, designed to attain a score of “1” by the Crypto Rating Council. Epic Cash is 100% proof-of-work mined, with no special nodes. With a hard limit on supply, Epic Cash, like BTC, is expected to function as a store of value. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.