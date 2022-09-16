Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Update

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the August 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EPOKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 165 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.38.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.35. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

