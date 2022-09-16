EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading 9.6% Higher

Shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) traded up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.38. 40,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,777,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EQRx in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EQRx in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.37.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQRX. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in EQRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in EQRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EQRx in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

