Equilibria Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.70 Million (XEQ)

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Equilibria has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $10,931.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equilibria coin can now be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Equilibria has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Equilibria Profile

Equilibria (CRYPTO:XEQ) is a coin. Equilibria’s total supply is 55,695,416 coins. Equilibria’s official message board is medium.com/@projecttriton/new-journey-the-sao-stablecoin-da6f9119a410. Equilibria’s official website is equilibria.network. Equilibria’s official Twitter account is @EquilibriaCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Equilibria is https://reddit.com/r/EquilibriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Equilibria Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equilibria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equilibria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equilibria using one of the exchanges listed above.

