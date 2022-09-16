Equilibria Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.70 Million (XEQ)

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Equilibria has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $10,931.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equilibria coin can now be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Equilibria has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Safex Token (SFT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002165 BTC.
- Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Nibble (NBXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Equilibria Profile
Equilibria (CRYPTO:XEQ) is a coin. Equilibria’s total supply is 55,695,416 coins. Equilibria’s official message board is medium.com/@projecttriton/new-journey-the-sao-stablecoin-da6f9119a410. Equilibria’s official website is equilibria.network. Equilibria’s official Twitter account is @EquilibriaCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Equilibria is https://reddit.com/r/EquilibriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
