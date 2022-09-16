Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Big Lots, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Big Lots in a report issued on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Big Lots’ current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Big Lots’ FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

BIG stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.93. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $52.09.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.19. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently -66.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after buying an additional 564,260 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter worth approximately $7,586,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,553,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Big Lots by 104.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 359,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,993,000.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

