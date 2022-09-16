Era Swap (ES) Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Era Swap (ES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Era Swap has traded 45.3% lower against the dollar. Era Swap has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $28,634.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,594.75 or 0.99998819 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00058488 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00064939 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079048 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

ES is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Era Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

