Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $4.38 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $4.38 or 0.00022256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $256.78 million and $5.79 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,676.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00172166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00283634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.17 or 0.00753050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.46 or 0.00602059 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00262643 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 58,638,426 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

