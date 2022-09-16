ESG Planning Takes $646,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ESG Planning bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,095 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 166,754 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $51,412,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 155,345 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $47,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 492,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $151,761,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $245.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.