Eska (ESK) Price Tops $0.0106

Eska (ESK) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Eska has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eska has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $14,226.00 worth of Eska was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eska coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 311.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,604.82 or 0.78377538 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 596.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00102440 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,909.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Eska Coin Profile
Eska (ESK) is a coin. The official website for Eska is eskacoin.com. Eska’s official Twitter account is @EskaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Eska Coin Trading
