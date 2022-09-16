Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $34.54 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $34.54 or 0.00172623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.73 billion and $1.38 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,010.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00024767 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00281948 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.10 or 0.00750086 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00601186 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000980 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00260238 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,910,416 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is www.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
